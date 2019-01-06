Assaults against Border Patrol agents soar 300 percent since caravan arrival

Assaults on U.S. Border Patrol agents have increased 300 percent over last year at the San Diego border crossing, according to figures released by San Diego Border Sector Chief Rodney Scott.

Violence against agents began rising when the migrant caravan first arrived in Tijuana in late November, KGTV-TV reported.

One of the latest incidents happened on New Year’s Eve, when a migrant threw a rock and hit a border agent in the face.

“These incursions are organized they are bringing people down there for the express purpose of provoking a confrontation,” Border Patrol agent Joshua Wilson told the news outlet. He also said the incidents offer enough proof for why a border wall is needed.

"Having that barrier helps prevent many assaults on agents and that's something the public really needs to understand," Wilson added. "It's not just a border security measure it's a measure for agents safety as well."