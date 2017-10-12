Assange Disputes Congressman’s Story About Potential Deal

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange disputed California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s statements that Assange would give up the source behind a release of Democratic National Committee emails in 2016.

Assange’s tweeted his dispute Tuesday and Wednesday following a story from The Daily Caller about a potential deal between him and the American government.

Rohrabacher met with Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in August. The WikiLeaks founder has taken asylum there since 2012 due to since-dropped sexual assault charges in Sweden.

The California congressman told The Daily Caller in an August interview that Assange is willing to give the U.S. “proof of the source of the exposure of the … DNC emails.” Assange has long maintained he would never reveal a source, but the congressman told TheDC that the WikiLeaks founder “wants to get out of the Ecuadorian embassy.” – READ MORE