Assad Threatens Retaliation, Vows To Reclaim Syrian Territory Out of the Hands of US-Backed Forces

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Thursday that his government will move to reclaim territory currently held by U.S. troops and their allies, whether by negotiations or by force.

In an interview with RT, the Russian state’s international broadcaster, Assad said he had begun “now opening doors for negotiations” with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which control much of northeastern Syria after expelling Islamic State militants there.

“This is the first option. If not, we’re going to resort to … liberating those areas by force,” Assad said, according to Reuters. “We don’t have any other options, with the Americans or without the Americans.”

Assad says U.S. must leave Syria, vows to recover SDF areas https://t.co/Ngu7mZc6Y1 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 31, 2018

Assad is now firmly in control of most of Syria after seven years of a brutal civil war that has killed an estimated 500,000 people, displaced roughly 6 million more inside the country, and forced another 5 million to flee abroad as refugees.

Backed by allies Russia and Iran, Assad has recently crushed rebel and Islamic militant resistance in Damascus, the capital, as well as Aleppo and Homs, Syria’s other principal cities. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1