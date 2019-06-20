ASKED IF US WILL STRIKE IRAN, TRUMP SAYS ‘YOU’LL SOON FIND OUT’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday said the public will “find out” about a U.S. response to Iran shooting down an American military drone in the Persian Gulf that the president insisted was in international territory.

Asked at the White House about a U.S. response, Trump said, “Obviously, you know were not going to be talking too much about it,” before adding, “You’re going to find out.”

“Iran made a very bad mistake,” the president continued. “The drone was in international waters clearly. We have it documented.”

Trump has invited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to a briefing at the White House at 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Iran, Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jack Reed, D-R.I., and multiple congressional sources told NBC News. – read more