AS THE RATS TURN: FBI’s Romeo & Juliet On The Run; Lisa Page Blows Off House Subpoena

“Anti-Trump FBI lawyer Lisa Page is defying a congressional subpoena because she doesn’t want to answer questions or be held accountable. Pathetic.” – Rep. Ron DeSantis.

FBI Juliet, AKA Lisa Page, will not testify on Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee.

Is she running away with FBI Romeo, Peter Strzok?

Few know.

Oh Romeo. Romeo. Wherefore art thou, Romeo?

Tune in for the next episode of As The Rats Turn.

I am on Air Force One flying to NATO and hear reports that the FBI lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are getting cold feet on testifying about the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by 13 Angry Democrats and people that worked for Obama for 8 years. Total disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

