As the Left pushes ‘Defund the Police,’ Melania Trump thanks public safety personnel with surprise visit

Thank you @dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept members for a great conversation at Engine Company 9 fire station. Your work is essential to keeping our citizens & youth safe, & proof that we must work together to build stronger connections between first responders & communities. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/aKXdmPyjdJ

First Lady Melania Trump recently made a surprise visit to a Washington, D.C. fire and police department to deliver a donation of boxed lunches prepared by White House chefs.

Mrs. Trump also met with law enforcement officers from the DC Metropolitan Police Department during her visit.

