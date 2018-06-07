As Summit Nears, Images Show NK Already Destroying Missile Facility

Satellite imagery shows North Korea razed some facilities used for testing ballistic missiles last month after declaring it was suspending nuclear explosions and missile launches, a U.S. website reported Wednesday.

A stand used for missile ejection tests was demolished near Kusong in the country’s northwest, according to North Korea expert Joseph Bermudez. Ejection tests are to evaluate the initial launch of a missile from a canister and fire up its first-stage engine rather than a full-blown launch.

His analysis was published by 38 North, a Washington-based website, which tracks developments in the isolated nation’s weapons programs.

In April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced he was suspending ballistic missile and nuclear testing, paving the way for negotiations on its nuclear weapons program with the United States. This will culminate in a historic summit next week in Singapore with President Donald Trump.

Last month, in a sign of good will, North Korea also demolished tunnels and buildings at its nuclear test site in the country’s remote northeast and provided rare access to foreign journalists.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1