As Summit Drama Continues, U.S. to Host Highest-Ranking North Korean Since 2000

The Associated Press and others reported Tuesday morning that Kim Yong Chol, the vice chairman of North Korea, is planning to visit New York this week.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday: “We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!”

South Korea’s Yonhap News said Tuesday it saw the name of Kim Yong Chol on the passengers’ list for a flight Tuesday from Beijing to Washington. They later reported that Kim changed his flight to go to New York on Wednesday.

AP reporter Matt Lee tweeted that Kim Yong Chol’s visit – if it happens – would make him the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit U.S. soil since 2000. – READ MORE

