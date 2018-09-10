‘As Serious as It Can Get’: Steve Bannon Claims Trump Is Facing a ‘Coup’

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing a “coup”, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told Reuters, pointing to an anonymous column in the New York Times detailing resistance within the Trump administration.

“What you saw the other day was as serious as it can get. This is a direct attack on the institutions,” Bannon said during a flying visit to Italy. “This is a coup, okay”.

The column was published on Wednesday and was written by an unnamed senior administration official, the New York Times said.

The writer slammed Trump's "amorality" and said: "Many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

Steve Bannon took to the airwaves Sunday to claim that The Rev. Martin Luther King would be proud of President Trump.

“Martin Luther King … he would be proud of what Donald Trump has done for [the] black and Hispanic working class, OK?” Bannon told ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday, a claim he’s made before.

Bannon, previously CEO of the Trump campaign and a former executive chairman of Breitbart, has received pushback for his logic, but reiterated again Trump’s America First agenda.

“I was talking specifically about Donald Trump and his policies,” Bannon said Sunday. “His economic nationalism doesn’t care about your race, your religion, your gender, your sexual preference. Here’s what it cares about, that you’re citizens of the United States of America. We have all-time low unemployment among blacks in this country and 20-year low among Hispanics. The black working class and Hispanic working class are now getting the benefits of border security and economic nationalism.”

Bannon noted on ABC that Trump’s immigration policies help Americans of color: “This illegal immigration, the people that [are] hurt the most are the Hispanic and black working class. It suppresses their wages; it destroys their healthcare; it destroys their school systems.”

The Rev. Bernice King, daughter of the legendary American, took offense to Bannon's previous comments about her father and Trump's policies; she tweeted in May that her father "would be proud of a livable wage for all and not merely a low unemployment rate."