As COVID Concerns Ease, DHS Reminds Americans Terrorists May Attack At Any Time

As they cede “control” over the populace’s fear of COVID to the reality of a virus that doesn’t spread outdoors, or on surfaces, or via mask-blocking droplets and are increasingly unable to ‘scientifically’ explain the political problem that non-restrictive states have not suffered measurably different outcomes from lockdown states; the timing of the latest fear-filled Department of Homeland Security’s ‘National Terrorism Advisory System’ Bulletin is questionable at best.

DHS is warning that terrorists may attack as COVID restrictions ease across the US, citing social media platforms and online forums used by perpetrators to spread their violent rhetoric.

“Today’s terrorism-related threat landscape is more complex, more dynamic, and more diversified than it was several years ago. We know that providing timely and useful information to the public is critical as we all work together to secure the homeland. With the issuance of today’s NTAS Bulletin, we are advising the public to be vigilant about ongoing threats to the United States, including those posed by domestic terrorism, grievance-based violence, and those inspired or influenced by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “In this evolving threat environment, DHS is redoubling our efforts to detect and disrupt all forms of foreign and domestic terrorism and targeted violence, while safeguarding privacy protections, civil rights, and civil liberties.”

As a reminder, in February, Secretary Mayorkas designated combating domestic violent extremism as a National Priority Area for the first time. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --