As Chicago Warms Up, City Sees Most Violent Week Of 2018

With temperatures on the rise, Chicago’s violent crime rate is also in an upswing. In a mere seven days, more than 80 people have been shot in the city, leaving 72 wounded and nine dead. The wave of shootings marks Chicago’s most violent week on record in 2018.

That’s nearly double the previous average, and brings the total number of people shot in the city in 2018 to 804.

According to the Chicago Tribune , much of the violence was contained to three police districts on the city’s south and west sides. But some of those killed were among the city’s most vulnerable: “a 4-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, a 15-year-old on a CTA bus, a young mother, several other young teens, a federal agent and two relatives of a gunshot victim waiting outside a hospital.”

Chicago does have one thing to be proud about, though. Overall, the number of people shot is down from 2017, when by this time, 1,078 people had suffered gunshot wounds. But the weather hasn’t been cooperative; most of March and April were colder than normal.

Shockingly, Chicago’s top cop responded to the increase in violence by calling for more “common sense gun legislation,” even though Chicago has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. – READ MORE

