As Anti-Cop Protests Continue, Americans Are Murdering Each Other In Record Numbers

We have seen spikes in certain major cities before, but there has never been a year quite like this. In 2020, murder rates have been soaring dramatically from coast to coast, and many are deeply concerned about what our big metropolitan areas will look like if this trend continues into 2021 and beyond. The civil unrest that erupted in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd certainly contributed to the rising numbers, but authorities have been shocked that murder rates have remained so elevated all year long.

Americans are killing Americans in record numbers, and nobody seems to have a solution to this growing national crisis.

Let’s take a look at some of the hard numbers.

In New York City, the number of murders has risen 41 percent compared to 2019…

The city – heralded as the safest big city in America in recent years – has recorded 447 killings this year as of Tuesday, a 41 percent increase over last year and the largest number since 2011. The number of people shot has more than doubled last year´s total, nearing a 14-year high.

At one time NYC was considered to be one of the safest cities in America, but those days are long gone.

But at least New York is not as bad as Chicago. In fact, the number of murders in Chicago this year is almost twice as high as the number of murders in NYC…

