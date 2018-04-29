Artist slammed for cultural appropriation for wearing ‘ski mask’

Singer Halsey was ripped on social media for a costume she wore on stage last week in New Zealand.

The 23-year-old flaunted a leotard along with a head covering, which sparked comments from followers on Twitter who accused the singer of cultural appropriation.

One user tweeted, “Wtf? As a Muslim woman this is offensive. You have a headscarf on and you’re wearing a bodysuit. If you’re going to wear a headscarf you have to cover your body.”

Another weighed in, saying, “Officially lost all respect for her,” while another simply said, “You look like a terrorist.” – READ MORE

