Artist places prison bars on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Street artist Plastic Jesus placed prison bars on President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.

“Today I put @realDonaldTrump behind bars,” the artist said Wednesday in Twitter post featuring of video people walking past the star.

“There have been calls to jail Trump since the day he was elected, and today he was certainly put behind bars,” Plastic Jesus told HuffPost about the display.

The artist said his art was “quickly damaged by a Trump supporter,” but he added that the same person appeared to struggle with removing the bars for hours “to the amusement of thousands of passing tourists.” – READ MORE

While actor Jack Black was being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he finished his speech by taking a jab at President Donald Trump, a fellow Walk of Fame honoree.

“Anyway, I love you all so much, except for Donald Trump’s a piece of s**t,” Black said Tuesday. “Peace out. Love you.”

This is not Black’s first time going after Trump. During a benefit concert last year, he called on all of Hollywood to continue to criticize Trump as they accept awards. – READ MORE

