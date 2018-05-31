Artificial intelligence can recognize you by the way you walk

Airport lines are the worst, no matter how early you arrive. You’ve got to check your bags, then go through the necessary security and ID checks, and you’re usually waiting in line for most of them.

The emergence of artificial intelligence may speed that whole process by eliminating at least one of those types of queues. Researchers have discovered one way to effortlessly and passively identify a person with increased accuracy. Unfortunately, the system can also be used for spying on people.

Found by Gizmodo, the IEEE Transactions on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence paper reveals that AI can be used to identify individuals by the way they walk.

“Each human has approximately 24 different factors and movements when walking, resulting in every individual person having a unique, singular walking pattern,” lead author of the study Omar Costilla Reyes said in a statement.

AI is so good at analyzing the data that it can spot people who’re faking their walking. The method is less invasive than other behavioral biometric verification systems and could be deployed inside airports and other areas to check the identity of people passing by instantly. – READ MORE

