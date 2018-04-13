Articles Of Impeachment Drafted For Rosenstein, Report Says

On Friday, Fox News reported that articles of impeachment have been drafted for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, although they have not yet been officially filed.

Fox has learned that articles of impeachment have been drafted for Rosenstein..though not filed. It is not clear which lawmaker drafted the articles…or if they would go anywhere in cmte or on the flr — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 13, 2018

Fox has learned that from sources familiar with the President’s thinking there are no plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein“tonight” or at least in the near future. When queried, sources noted that did not preclude Rosenstein from being fired down the road. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 13, 2018

Fox News’ congressional reporter Chad Pergram reported that the articles of impeachment have been drafted although it is not clear which lawmaker drafted the articles and it’s not clear if they will go to a committee or to the floor. – READ MORE

RELATED: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been privately telling people that he’s prepared to be fired by President Trump, NBC News reported Friday.

Trump has reportedly been considering firing the No. 2 official at the Justice Department.

Sources told NBC News that Rosenstein is relatively calm and preparing for the possibility that Trump decides to dismiss him.

He has reportedly used the phrase “Here I stand” during conversations with others, referring to Martin Luther’s famous quote, “Here I stand, I can do no other.”

Sources said that Rosenstein is at peace with his work and that history will vindicate his decisions, including the choice to write a memo that led to the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. – READ MORE

