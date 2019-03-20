Arsonist Sentenced To Federal Prison For Fire At Republican Headquarters In Wyoming

A Federal District Court judge sentenced Kellen Michael Sorber, 27, on Monday to 44 months in federal prison for setting fire to a GOP headquarters in Laramie, Wyoming.

On the early morning of Sept. 6, the Laramie Fire Department responded to a report of a small building fire located at 214 E. Ivinson Avenue, the headquarters for Albany County Republicans.

At the scene, detectives found cinder blocks used to gain entrance, as well as a cigarette butt, both of which contained DNA evidence that linked back to Sorber, according to an article by K2 Radio.

“The arson in this case appears to have been motivated by animosity toward a political party,” said United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming, Mark A. Klaasen.

“Regardless of viewpoint or cause, such political violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Klaassen. “We must continue to find ways to engage in healthy public discourse and debate over ideas without our differences devolving into the sort of disdain that leads to violence.”

Sorber is charged with one count of using fire to commit a felony, according to the complaint filed by federal agents.

“This senseless criminal act by Mr. Sorber caused thousands of dollars in damage to property and could have endangered the lives of other occupants of the building. I commend the excellent law enforcement investigation that led to this arrest and conviction.”

The Albany County Republican Party could not be reached for comment.

Follow Alec on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]