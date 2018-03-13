Arnold Schwarzenegger to Sue Oil Companies for ‘First Degree Murder’

Actor and environmental activist Arnold Schwarzenegger says he and a team of lawyers are set to sue major oil companies whose “product is killing people.”

“We’re going to go after them, and we’re going to be in there like an Alabama tick. Because to me it’s absolutely irresponsible to know that your product is killing people and not have a warning label on it, like tobacco,” Schwarzenegger said this weekend during live recording of Politico’s Off Message podcast at the South by Southwest festival. “Every gas station on it, every car should have a warning label on it, every product that has fossil fuels should have a warning label on it.”

While suing oil companies may not reap rewards, financial or otherwise, Schwarzenegger hopes the legal effort helps raise awareness about how these companies are “knowingly killing people all over the world.”

“I don’t think there’s any difference: If you walk into a room and you know you’re going to kill someone, it’s first degree murder; I think it’s the same thing with the oil companies,” the Terminator star said. – READ MORE

