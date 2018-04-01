Arnold Schwarzenegger says, ‘I’m back,’ listed as stable after heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly underwent heart surgery on Thursday.

TMZ first reported that the 70-year-old star went to the hospital for an experimental procedure to replace a catheter valve in his heart. The outlet reported that complications arose and open-heart surgeons took over. But according to Daniel Ketchell, Schwarzenegger’s spokesman, “it wasn’t an emergency.”

“It was a planned surgery,” he told The Associated Press. “The open heart was the backup option.”

“Schwarzenegger underwent a planned procedure at Cedars-Sinai to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997,” Ketchell said in an earlier statement. “That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement. During that procedure, an open-heart surgery team was prepared, as they frequently are in these circumstances, in case the catheter prodedure was unable to be performed. Governor Schwarzenegger’s pulmonic valve was successfully replaced and he is currently recovering from the surgery and is in stable condition.”

Update: @Schwarzenegger is awake and his first words were actually “I’m back”, so he is in good spirits. https://t.co/bJ4pxqS8l6 — Daniel Ketchell (@ketch) March 30, 2018

The rep also claims that the star is in good spirits, even invoking his famous “Terminator” catchphrase upon waking up: “I’m back.” – READ MORE

