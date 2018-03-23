Arnold Schwarzenegger Promotes Gas Guzzling Helicopter Ride over L.A. While Suing Oil Companies for ‘Murder’

Actor and environmental activist Arnold Schwarzenegger is gassing up the chopper for a gas-burning helicopter joy ride for some lucky contestant, even after he said that he would sue oil companies for killing people with fossil fuels.

“I don’t think there’s any difference: If you walk into a room and you know you’re going to kill someone, it’s first-degree murder; I think it’s the same thing with the oil companies,” Schwarzenegger said, announcing his upcoming lawsuit at the South By Southwest tech conference. “Every gas station on it, every car should have a warning label on it, every product that has fossil fuels should have a warning label on it.”

But that will not stop the former California governor from burning off gallons of fuel in a helicopter for charity.

Schwarzenegger is offering a “helicopter ride over Los Angeles” as part of a fundraiser, from LA-based non-profit After-School All-Stars, which includes lunch and cigars with the Terminator star turned activist. – READ MORE

