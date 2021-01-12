Arnold Schwarzenegger compares Capitol chaos to Nazis’ Kristallnacht, calls Trump ‘worst president ever’

Arnold Schwarzenegger gave his opinions about the storming of the U.S. Capitol, and called Republican politicians “spineless.” The former Republican California governor compared last week’s Capitol chaos to Kristallnacht, the two-day attack and campaign of terror against Jews in Germany that was initiated by Nazi storm troopers.

“I grew up in Austria. I’m very aware of Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass,” Schwarzenegger said in the 7-minute video. “It was a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys. Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States.”

“The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol,” the action flick actor said on Sunday. “But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol. They shattered the ideas we took for granted.”

“They did not just break down the doors of the building of American democracy,” he claimed. “They trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”

The Kristallnacht began on the night of Nov. 9, 1938, and ended in the deaths of at least 91 Jews.

“Over 250 synagogues were burned, over 7,000 Jewish businesses were trashed and looted, dozens of Jewish people were killed, and Jewish cemeteries, hospitals, schools, and homes were looted while police and fire brigades stood by,” according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --