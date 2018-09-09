Army Veteran’s Apparel Line Counters Nike-Kaepernick Campaign with ‘Just Stand’ Shirt

An Army veteran called out Nike Saturday on Fox & Friends for featuring Colin Kaepernick at the center of the company’s “Just Do It” campaign.

Tyler Merritt’s company, Nine Line Apparel, has countered Nike by releasing a shirt of its own that reads “Just Stand.”

Merritt, a former Army captain and Nine Line’s CEO, said Saturday, “They decided to take a stance. This is our stand.”

Nike recently announced a multiyear agreement with Kaepernick, including for his own apparel line, video ads and billboards featuring his image, and a contribution to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s Know Your Rights charity. – READ MORE

Liberty University May Be In The Market For A New Uniform Sponsor, After Nike Decided To Feature Colin Kaepernick As The Face Of Their New Ad Campaign.

According to WSET, “President Jerry Falwell Jr. says the school wants to find a supplier that supports veterans, the U.S. flag, American values and law enforcement.”

That new supplier will also have to provide jerseys, equipment, and apparel. Since Nike currently covers all those services under their contract with Liberty.

Nike sparked a wave of controversy this week, after they announced that Kaepernick would be the face of their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign – READ MORE