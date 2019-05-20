Army soldier battles HOA over flying American flag on unapproved days

A Texas soldier in the Falls of Fox Creek community in Killeen is feuding with the local homeowners association over demands he remove an American flag he’s proudly flying from his rented home.

Sgt. Chris Link, who is stationed at Fort Hood, told KCEN he received an email from the HOA last week demanding he remove an American flag he installed on a flag pole in his front yard because it violated rules against free standing flagpoles, as well as restrictions on when residents can display Old Glory.

The email stated community residents can only fly the American flag on four specific days each year: Memorial Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day and Flag Day, according to the news site.

“Please understand 90 percent of the homeowners are retired military and when the four days of the year that we can display our flags, we do,” the email read. “So, please remove the flag so there will be no violation sent out with a fine attached to it.”

The letter didn’t sit well with Link, who removed the flag from the pole, attached it to the home, and sent a letter to the HOA manager advising her of the Freedom to Display the American Flag Act of 2005, a federal law that prohibits associations from restricting homeowners from displaying the U.S. flag. – READ MORE