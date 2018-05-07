Armed Standoff After Multiple People Shot & Killed; Home in Exclusive Maryland Neighborhood Near Washington D.C.

Several people have been shot in a home in Montgomery County, police say.

The situation appears to involve an armed standoff with police.

Police responded Monday to a house in the 22000 block of Brown Farm Way in Brookeville.

Police say they found multiple people shot.

Update to call for domestic disturbance: Multiple fatalities. Suspect involved is believed to be known to police. Suspect not in custody. Cannot confirm if domestic related but do not believe this was random. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) May 7, 2018

UPDATE: Multiple fatalities at Brookeville home. Suspect is known to police. It's unclear where that suspect is currently. Residents in the neighborhood are being told to shelter in place. People returning from work, school, errands, etc… being directed to staging area. pic.twitter.com/UK1WnKH5Dr — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) May 7, 2018

Update -ARMED STANDOFF WITH *3* PEOPLE SHOT ON Brown Farm Way in Brookeville. Police searching for gunman who may not be among those shot. — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) May 7, 2018

UPDATE: This is the third SWAT vehicle that's driven by us in the last 15 minutes alone. I admittedly haven't ever seen an armored local police vehicle this large. pic.twitter.com/nbeVJjijsX — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) May 7, 2018

Multiple people found shot in home in Brookeville https://t.co/DDnpLDTU8I pic.twitter.com/87vFIucUYP — WBAL Baltimore News (@wbaltv11) May 7, 2018

MCP responding to call for domestic disturbance with initial report of multiple people shot inside a home in 22000 block of Brown Farm Way east of Sunshine. PD activity affecting traffic on Rt 650 south & east of Sunshine. PIO enroute to scene. Updates to follow — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) May 7, 2018

MAJOR response to this domestic situation along the 22000-block of Brown Farm Way in Brookeville. Marked + undercover squad cars keep buzzing by us, lights and sirens blaring. Source tells me “SWAT is coming in droves.” We are currently sitting in standstill traffic. pic.twitter.com/fMc8SznzQc — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) May 7, 2018

