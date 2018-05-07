True Pundit

Armed Standoff After Multiple People Shot & Killed; Home in Exclusive Maryland Neighborhood Near Washington D.C.

Posted on
Several people have been shot in a home in Montgomery County, police say.

The situation appears to involve an armed standoff with police.

Police responded Monday to a house in the 22000 block of Brown Farm Way in Brookeville.

Police say they found multiple people shot.

Multiple People Shot, Killed in Montgomery Co. Home: Police

