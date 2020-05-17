Armed Robberies On Rise As Suspects Take Advantage Of Mask Mandates

Wearing a mask in public used to mean one thing: You’re a robber.
But now everyone’s wearing them everywhere, and crooks are taking advantage of the new trend.
Police in Santa Ana, California, say robberies in the city have risen by 50% since the lock down over the coronavirus.
“It’s horrible,” Elias Khawan, who owns a gas station and convenience store, told CBS-LA. “I mean, I know we have to take certain measures because of what’s happening with COVID-19, but it’s the perfect script or manual for a robber — the mask, the sunshade and a hoodie. You don’t know who’s coming, who’s walking in.”
“In an April robbery, a thief hid his face with a bandana at a doughnut shop on Bristol. The cashier was caught off guard when the thief pulled out a gun and placed it on the counter. The thief then emptied both registers before getting away,” CBS reported. – READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --Listen to "Ep. 23 -- PAYBACK: Dr. Judy Mikovits Comes Out Swinging & Dropping Bombs On Dr. Fauci & Critics & Dismantles the Coronavirus Con Job" on Spreaker.