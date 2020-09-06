Armed Protesters Square off in Louisville on Derby Day

Black Lives Matter protesters were confronted by pro-police militias on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the Kentucky Derby horse race. There were some skirmishes between the groups but there was no real violence.

BLM says they are protesting the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police last March after they served a “no-knock” warrant on her apartment.

NFAC (Black militia) outside Churchill Downs minutes before start of #KentuckyDerby2020 pic.twitter.com/kXROpZ2Nzs — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) September 5, 2020

About 250 black militia members belonging to the “Not Fu**ing Around Coalition,” who have shown up at several BLM protests in Louisville, were on hand to confront a similar number of white militia members. The confrontation occurred in Jefferson Square Park near downtown Louisville. There were some pushing and shoving incidents, but no punches were thrown and the police — including state troopers and members of the Kentucky National Guard — stayed away. – READ MORE

