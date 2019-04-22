Armed Mexican soldiers detain, disarm US soldiers on Texas side of the border

In a shocking incident that happened earlier this month, United States military commanders say a small group of armed Mexican soldiers briefly detained a pair of U.S. soldiers who were conducting a routine surveillance mission.

What’s worse: The U.S. soldiers were sitting on the Texas-side of the border when the incident occurred.

United States Northern Command told CNN the incident happened in the afternoon on April 13.

“On April 13, 2019, at approximately 2 p.m. CDT, five to six Mexican military personnel questioned two U.S. Army soldiers who were conducting border support operations in an unmarked vehicle near the southwest border in the vicinity of Clint, Texas,” the military command said.

During the incident, the Mexican soldiers, who were armed with high-powered assault rifles, ordered the U.S. soldiers — one sergeant and a private — out of the unmarked vehicle, pointed their firearms at the U.S. personnel, and briefly detained them.

The Army sergeant, who was armed with his service pistol, was even disarmed, an incident report said.