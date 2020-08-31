Armed leftist badly wounded in Kenosha shooting allegedly regrets ‘not killing the kid’ accused of firing at him and ’emptying the entire mag’

An armed leftist who was part of a mob that chased down a rifle-toting male on a Kenosha street — and was badly wounded by close-range gunfire — allegedly told a friend he regrets “not killing the kid” accused of shooting him and “emptying the entire mag.”

Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was one of three people shot Tuesday night allegedly by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois resident who arrived in Wisconsin armed with what police said was a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style .223 rifle. Rittenhouse said in video interviews prior to the incident that he was in Kenosha to help protect property, keep the peace, and administer medical aid.

Tensions were high as rioters squared off with others who, like Rittenhouse, gathered in the city with rifles.

According to a probable cause narrative in the criminal complaint against Rittenhouse, at one point 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum confronted Rittenhouse — and the teen apparently didn’t want anything to do with him and tried getting away. But Rosenbaum chased the 17-year-old and appeared to try to take Rittenhouse’s gun away — after which the teen fatally shot his pursuer.

It should be noted that video recorded earlier allegedly caught Rosenbaum antagonizing the gun-carrying group, glaring at them, and daring them to “shoot me!” – READ MORE

