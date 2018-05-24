Politics Security
Armed Law-Abiding Civilian Guns Down, Kills Active Shooter at Restaurant
The suspect in the shooting that injured multiple people in an Oklahoma City restaurant has died after he was shot by an armed civilian, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted that investigators were on the scene of the shooting at Louie’s Grill & Bar near Lake Hefner Parkway.
The customer was outside when the suspect walked into the restaurant and began opening fire around 6:30 p.m. local time, Oklahoma City Police Public Information Officer Bo Matthews said in a press conference after the shooting. The civilian then confronted the suspect and shot him to “death,” police wrote on Twitter.
Both the suspect and the civilian were armed with a handgun, police said.
Two female customers are among the injured, Matthews said.