Arkansas Senate Passes Emergency Clause To Immediately and Permanently End Mask Mandates in the State

The Arkansas Senate voted to permanently block the state’s governor from ever imposing another mask mandate.

The bill now moves to the state’s House of Representatives.

The measure was approved by the Senate on Wednesday, one day after Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed the statewide mask mandate to expire after it was initially put in place in July 2020.

Hutchinson said it was unlikely he’d reimpose the mandate, but he did not rule it out.

To make sure a government-mandated mask edict can never be imposed again, the Senate voted 20-9 to ban all mandatory face-covering requirements, citing the undue burden they place on the public.

“The requirement of face coverings is no longer necessary to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Arkansas and is a burden on the public peace, health, and safety of the citizens of this state,” the bill declared.- READ MORE

