Arkansas Lawmakers Override Governor’s Veto to Ban Transgender Drugs, Surgeries for Minors

The Arkansas legislature voted Tuesday to override Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on legislation that will block a minor from receiving transgender drugs and gender transition surgeries.

Lawmakers in the Arkansas House voted 71-24, and in the Senate 25-8, to override Hutchinson’s veto just one day after he held a press conference explaining his decision.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers enact ban on gender confirming treatments, surgery for transgender youth, overriding governor. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 6, 2021

The vote to override makes Arkansas the first state to ban transgender drugs and surgeries for young people.

“(The bill) simply protects minors from being preyed upon and pressured into making adult decisions before they are ready,” said Arkansas Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R), the lead sponsor of the measure, as reported by the Fort Smith Times Record. “Those who claim otherwise are not being honest, and either haven’t read the bill or are placing fundraising above the best interest of children.”

HB 1570, the Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act prohibits doctors from providing transgender drugs, such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, to minors, as well as gender transition surgeries, such as elective double mastectomies.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) condemned the override vote in a tweet, stating, “We are preparing litigation as we speak.” – READ MORE

