Arkansas Governor Approves Ending Critical Race Theory Education For State Agencies

Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed legislation to become law without his signature Monday that ends the use of Critical Race Theory education for state agencies.

Hutchinson effectively approved SB 627 Monday, “an act to prohibit the propagation of divisive concepts” and “to review state entity training materials.” The legislation bans state agencies from teaching “divisive concepts” including anything saying that the U.S. is fundamentally sexist or racist.

The law will take effect next year but does not apply to colleges, universities, public schools, local governments, or law enforcement training, according to the Associated Press