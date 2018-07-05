Arizona woman, 92, shot, killed son who tried putting her in assisted living, cops say

An elderly mother in Arizona allegedly shot and killed her son on Monday after she learned of his plans to put her in a nursing home, officials said.

Anna Blessing, 92, had been thinking about her son’s intentions to put her in a home for days, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. She confronted him on Monday morning with two pistols that she hid in her robe, according to police.

Blessing told police “she removed the handgun and fired multiple rounds striking and killing her son.” It was at that point that the elderly woman reportedly pointed the gun at her son’s girlfriend and a struggle ensued. – READ MORE

