Arizona State Revokes Job Offer After Professor Praises ‘Good Police Officers’

Arizona State University revoked a job offer from professor Sonya Forte Duhé after she praised “good police officers” on Twitter. Prior to the tweet, Duhé was scheduled to assume the role of dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State.

According to a report by the College Fix, Professor Sonya Forte Duhé lost a job offer from Arizona State University after she published a tweet in which she praised “good police officers.”

“For the family of George Floyd, the good police officers who keep us safe, my students, faculty and staff. Praying for peace on this #BlackOutTuesday,” Duhé wrote last week on Twitter. She deleted the tweet shortly after she started to receive criticism.

Members of the Arizona State University community penned a petition letter in response to Duhé’s tweet that called on university officials to reverse the hiring decision. “For too long and in far too many instances, ASU has taken a passive approach in standing with minority students,” the letter reads. “Minority students need to know that ASU supports us, and will listen when we speak.” – READ MORE

