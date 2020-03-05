Arizona state House passes bill barring biological males from girls’ sports

Lawmakers in Arizona moved a step closer to barring biological males from competing in girls’ sports.

According to a report Tuesday from the Arizona Republic, the state’s House of Representatives passed a bill that would close off designated female sports “to students of the male sex”:

The emotional hours-long debate on House Bill 2706 culminated in a party-line vote of 31-29, sending the measure to the state Senate, where it will become another flashpoint in the culture wars at the state Capitol.

Rep. Nancy Barto, a Phoenix Republican who is sponsoring the measure, argued it is necessary in the face of a lawsuit in Connecticut brought by the conservative Scottsdale-based group Alliance Defending Freedom and students who argue they unfairly lost out in competition with transgender athletes.

H.B. 2706 would require sports or teams sponsored by educational institutions to be designated as either coed, male or female, with biological males not being allowed to compete in female-designated events. – READ MORE

