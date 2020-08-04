Arizona sheriff’s ‘Citizens Posse’ allows residents to be deputized

Share:

In an Arizona county, criminals will soon face a new order of the law: “Citizens Posse.”

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office will allow residents to be deputized to help law enforcement keep the peace.

“As Sheriff of Pinal County, I am given the authority to deputize civilians to assist in law enforcement,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said. “While we hope such an action is never required, we want to make sure those willing to step into the role are trained and ready.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.