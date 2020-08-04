Arizona sheriff’s ‘Citizens Posse’ allows residents to be deputized

In an Arizona county, criminals will soon face a new order of the law: “Citizens Posse.”

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office will allow residents to be deputized to help law enforcement keep the peace.

While we never know what the future will hold, we want to be prepared to protect our families and communities. The new PCSO Citizens Posse program offers a training course designed to show residents the reality of police work. Click here for more info: https://t.co/X69f4HusFM pic.twitter.com/uDPxpkuY2u — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) July 30, 2020

“As Sheriff of Pinal County, I am given the authority to deputize civilians to assist in law enforcement,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said. “While we hope such an action is never required, we want to make sure those willing to step into the role are trained and ready.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --