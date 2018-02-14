Arizona Senate Candidate for Flake’s Seat Says It’s Time for John McCain to Step Down

Former state Sen. Dr. Kelly Ward, a candidate to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake, says it is time for Sen. John McCain to step down from his seat.

In an interview over the weekend, MSNBC’s Kassie Hunt asked Ward whether she thought someone should be appointed to replace McCain.

“I think that anybody’s who’s not able to do their job should step aside and allow the process to continue in Washington, D.C., because there is such important work that has to be done,” Ward replied.

“We have big work ahead of us in the United States Senate,” the candidate contended. “We’ve got the American First agenda we want to accomplish. We want to secure the border. We want to replace Obamacare. We want to keep building and growing the economy.”

She continued, “We want to make sure we rebuild our military back up to full strength and take care of our veterans. And those things can’t be done if we don’t have people in Washington, D.C., to do it.”

Ward, who is a medical doctor, made a similar point last summer after first learning of McCain’s diagnosis. – READ MORE

As reported by True Pundit months ago (Oct. 9, 2017), now comes confirmation in the Washington Post.

The MSM eventually catches up.

David J. Kramer, a former State Department official and longtime associate of John McCain, received a copy of the infamous, largely discredited 35-page dossier on President Donald Trump directly from the controversial Fusion GPS political opposition research firm.

Kramer obtained the dossier from Fusion GPS after McCain expressed interest in the document, according the report. McCain then reportedly passed the dossier directly to FBI Director James Comey.

The new details mark the clearest indication yet that McCain may have known that the dossier originated with Fusion GPS, meaning that he may have knowingly passed on political opposition research to the FBI.

Until now, it has not been clear whether McCain was aware of the origins of the dossier when he hand delivered the unsubstantiated document to Comey.

McCain has not responded to multiple Breitbart News requests seeking comment on the matter.

READ MORE: