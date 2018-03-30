Security
Arizona School posts warning sign that staff is armed
In the wake of last month’s school shooting in Florida, people in Tombstone are taking matters into their own hands.
Working on a story about this sign outside of Tombstone High School. pic.twitter.com/eQxNxPwwEl
— Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) March 23, 2018
As Tombstone Unified School District students walked onto their campuses this week, a shocking sign could be seen posted on the surrounding fences. – READ MORE
WNYW