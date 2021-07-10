Arizona Rebuffs Biden’s ‘Door-To-Door’ Vaccination Strategy, Blasts Admin For ‘Severe Breach Of Privacy’

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich expressed “great alarm” at President Joe Biden’s plan to send teams door-to-door to promote the COVID-19 vaccine to hesitant Americans on Tuesday, saying that the president’s strategy may be a violation of privacy.

Brnovich sent a letter to the White House Tuesday after press secretary Jen Psaki said that part of Biden’s plan to vaccinate Americans involved sending officials in “targeted” outreach “door-to-door” encouraging people to get a COVID-19 shot. Brnovich slammed Biden for Psaki’s suggesting that the White House may have obtained the medical records of unvaccinated Americans.

“I, along with many Arizonans, was greatly alarmed by your White House indicating it might be in possession of medical records revealing the contact information of Americans who have not been vaccinated. If this is the case, this is a severe breach of privacy, and I will not tolerate such intrusions within Arizona,” Brnovich wrote.

“Americans trust medical researchers and their family doctors to provide information and recommendations to make personal decisions but they do not trust government intrusion or the politicization of the health care process,” Brnovich continued. “If Americans are on the fence about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, it would be most inappropriate for bureaucrats to single them out – regardless of motives or intentions.”

Biden detailed his plan further on Tuesday, saying that as vaccinations at mass vaccination sites dwindle, agents should be sent out into unvaccinated communities to begin distributing the vaccine “door-to-door.”- READ MORE

