Arizona Passes Resolution Proclaiming Porn A Public Health Crisis

Arizona senators passed a resolution Monday calling pornography a public health crisis and pushing Arizonans to take action against porn.

The resolution calls on the state of Arizona to recognize the perils of pornography and to educate people on pornography’s addictive qualities leading to dangerous sexual behavior, the hypersexualization of teenagers and children, mental illness, and more.

The state House approved the resolution, HCR 2009, in February.

The resolution also calls pornography “a crisis leading to a broad spectrum of individual and public health impacts” and says that pornography “perpetuates a sexually toxic environment that damages all areas of our society.”

The state Senate passed the resolution, which next goes to the secretary of state’s office, with a 16 to 13 vote, according to the Arizona Capitol Times. HCR 2009 serves mainly as a statement on pornography rather than law.

Arizona Republican state Sen. Sylvia Allen recognizes the resolution does not outlaw pornography but insists it is important “because it’s the first time we’re making a statement … about the epidemic of pornography.”

“Billions of dollars worldwide are being made upon this industry that is poisoning the minds of our citizens,” Allen said, according to The Arizona Republic. The senator called porn “the root problem for many of the other problems that we’re experiencing.”

However, Arizona Democrats have opposed the bill, claiming it distracts from other health crises.

“Oh, the things that Arizona Republicans choose to prioritize,” the Arizona Democratic Party tweeted Tuesday.

Oh, the things that Arizona Republicans choose to prioritize… #azleghttps://t.co/KuWYIE7oOJ — Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) May 7, 2019

“This bill, on its face, sounds like it might be a good idea, but it doesn’t have any teeth,” Democratic Arizona state Sen. Victoria Steele said according to the Republic. “It won’t result in any changes. It is a way for people to check off that box and make it look like they’ve done something.”

