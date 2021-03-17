Arizona mayor outraged as feds plan to drop off illegal immigrants in his community

The mayor of Gila Bend, Arizona, told Fox News on Monday he is very concerned about the escalating crisis at the Mexican border as news broke of a potentially large influx of illegal immigrants heading for his community.

Mayor Chris Riggs, an independent, told “Your World” that his town ‒ about halfway between Sonoyta, Sonora, Mexico and Phoenix ‒ is essentially being made into a waypoint for illegal immigrants captured by federal authorities.

He told host Charles Payne that Gila Bend is already “very economically depressed” and that it does not have even the basic resources necessary for what he fears could be an expensive unfunded mandate of sorts.

“We can barely afford to take care of the people that we have here and our community now, and as of this second, the Border Patrol advised us that they’re going to drop people off here and do sort of like: ‘They’re your problem’,” said Riggs.

“We just do not have the ability to care for these people. Quite frankly, it’s going to cost us tens of thousands of dollars a year to be able to just to provide them with a bottle of water and a sandwich when they get dropped off.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --