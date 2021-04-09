Arizona Governor Says Whatever Gun Control Biden Pushes ‘Likely Won’t Do Anything’ Against Mass Shootings

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday that whatever gun control President Joe Biden pushes will probably be ineffective against mass shootings.

“I don’t know what the president has in mind, but whatever he does, it likely won’t do anything to solve these mass shootings that we’ve had. What we ought to do is enforce the laws that are already on the books and put bad people in prison,” Ducey said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” Biden announced Thursday that he will take executive action aimed at lowering U.S. gun violence.

The White House said Biden’s actions will include an order that the Department of Justice begin mandating background checks in 30 days for people buying homemade firearms that don’t have serial numbers, known as ghost guns, Politico reported. The White House said the action will aim to regulate concealed assault-style firearms in 60 days, Politico reported.

Activists increased pressure on the administration to act on gun control following several recent shootings, including in Boulder, Colorado and Atlanta, Georgia.

Ducey signed HB2111 on Tuesday, which forbids federal gun laws to be carried out by sheriffs and police if the laws run counter to the Second Amendment, the Associated Press reported.

“First we have to see what is coming out of Washington but what the law that I signed will do is protect Arizonians’ Second Amendment rights. It’s a prescriptive law that’s pro-active in anticipation of what Joe Biden might do,” Ducey said.

“This is federalism at work. We’re gonna protect Second Amendment rights in Arizona. There are constitutional rights enumerated in the United States Constitution,” Ducey said.