Arizona Governor Says Kamala Harris Is ‘The Worst Possible Choice’ To Oversee Border Security

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris is “the worst possible choice” to oversee security at the border.

“She’s about the worst possible choice that one could make,” Ducey said during a speech at the University of Arizona. “In no point in her career has she given any indication that she considers the border a problem or a serious threat.”

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he requested Harris to head his administration’s efforts regarding the southern border. The president said Harris will oversee the U.S. government’s efforts with countries within Central America and Mexico to halt the rising flux of migrants coming into the country.

“If President Biden’s intent was to show that he’s taking this issue seriously, he’s really done the exact opposite here,” Ducey said. “He’s completely trivialized this issue by putting someone in charge who flat-out just doesn’t care.”

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said border apprehensions are set to reach a 20-year record, according to a March 16 DHS statement. The DHS secretary said single adults and some families are being turned away from the southwest border under Title 42.

Unaccompanied child migrants who are under 18 years old and aren’t with either a parent or legal guardian are not being turned away from the southwest border, Mayorkas said in the statement.

Ducey said the person who leads efforts to counter pressing problems “should be someone who’s got some experience or some passion about the issue if they intend to have success.”