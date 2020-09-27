Arizona Governor Halts Last-Minute Dem Push to Change Voting Laws

Arizona’s Republican governor Doug Ducey rejected a push by the state’s Democratic secretary of state to permit online and phone options for individuals to register and even vote in the upcoming election.

“The responsibility of election officials to uphold our constitution and laws is not only a crucial responsibility, it should stand as the final test on whether changes to our election policies and procedures are appropriate—no exceptions,” Ducey said in a letter to Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state.

Hobbs requested the governor issue an executive order to allow telephone and video conferencing for people who are hospitalized or in assisted living facilities and could not vote in person. But Ducey said he would not make procedural changes this close to Election Day and denied the request, arguing that weeks before the election is not the “time to experiment” with rule changes. – READ MORE

