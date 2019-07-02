Arizona Gov Makes Major Announcement After Nike Pulls American Flag Shoe At Colin Kaepernick’s Behest

On Tuesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, announced that the state would be withdrawing financial incentives promised to Nike over the company dropping an American flag-style shoe, reportedly at the behest of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
“The Betsy Ross Flag” edition shoe was kicked to the curb by the athletic gear giant after Kaepernick complained about the new sneakers, allegedly calling them “offensive.” The former QB, who famously took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games, claiming to protest police brutality and racial injustices, signed a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with Nike last year.
“Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike,” Gov. Ducey posted in a string of tweets on Tuesday morning. “Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish.” – READ MORE