Arizona Gov Declares State Of Emergency Over Biden’s Immigration Crisis, Deploys National Guard To Border

Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that he is declaring a state of emergency over the ongoing migrant crisis at the United States-Mexico border and that he is deploying the Arizona National Guard to help handle the hundreds of people, including dozens of unaccompanied minors, who are flowing across the border daily.

“The situation in our border communities is just as bad, if not worse, than the coverage we’ve been seeing,” Ducey said in a statement Tuesday, noting that the ongoing border crisis has largely disappeared from national headlines, even though the flow of migrants across the United States’ southern border has not abated.

“It’s become evidently clear that Arizona needs the National Guard, and the White House is aware of that. Yet, to this day, there has been no action from this administration, and it doesn’t look like they are going to act any time soon,” he added. “If this administration isn’t going to do anything, then we will.”

Fox News noted Wednesday that Ducey has been playing with the idea of deploying the National Guard since March, following reports that the Biden administration was facing an unprecedented number of unaccompanied minors presenting themselves at the southern border, forcing Customs and Border Patrol to care for thousands more children than it is equipped to handle.

“Deployment of the National Guard is critical to dealing with this crisis, and we are actively engaged in planning with the Guard,” a spokesman for the governor reportedly told the network last week.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --