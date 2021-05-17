Arizona AG Calls On Biden To Fire Harris As Border Czar For ‘Abysmal’ Performance, Ignoring Crisis

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich called on President Joe Biden to replace Vice President Kamala Harris as his “border czar” after weeks of “absolutely abysmal” leadership.

Brnovich wrote a letter to Biden on Wednesday asking him to appoint another official to lead the administration’s response to the border crisis. Harris has all but ignored the border crisis since being tasked with overseeing the administration’s response, declining to visit the border or take questions from the media on the subject.

“The crisis at our southern border has been escalating since January and is now clearly a catastrophe and tragedy in the making. Like many Americans, I was encouraged by your March 24 appointment of Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the efforts to stem the tidal wave of illegal migration into our country,” Brnovich began “However, to date, her response to the border crisis has been absolutely abysmal, so I am requesting that she be replaced as your ‘border czar.’”

“We are not nearly 50 days into her appointment, and Vice President Harris has shown little interest in observing what is happening along the border and has failed to articulate any plan to deal with the devastating effects of this crisis,” he continued. “Instead, she has traveled to other states for unrelated and less-pressing matters. Mr. President, this is a slap in the face to Arizonans who helped elect you to the highest office in the land.” – READ MORE

