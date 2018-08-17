    True Pundit

    Entertainment

    Aretha Franklin, ‘Queen of Soul,’ dead at 76

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul” whose recordings of such classics as “Respect” and “Chain of Fools” made her the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died Thursday of advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

    Franklin died at her Detroit home at at 9:50 a.m.

    “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” the singer’s family said in a statement to the Associated Press. “We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

    The family added: “We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”READ MORE

     

    Aretha Franklin, 'Queen of Soul,' dead at 76
    Aretha Franklin, 'Queen of Soul,' dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul whose recordings of such classics as Respect and Chain of Fools made her the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died Thursday of advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

    Fox News Fox News
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: