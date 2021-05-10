Are They Purposely Trying To Make The Streets Of America “Abnormally Violent” In The Summer Of 2021?

Have you noticed that the corporate media has been repeatedly using the word “violent” to describe what the summer of 2021 is going to be like?

Many Americans believed that once Joe Biden was in the White House that all of the civil unrest that we have been witnessing would magically disappear and that violent crime rates would go back to normal. Of course neither of those things has happened. We continue to see civil unrest erupt in major U.S. cities such as Portland, and murder rates are even higher in 2021 than they were in 2020. This is a fact that was highlighted in a recent Axios article entitled “It’s set to be a hot, violent summer”…

A sample of 37 cities with data available for the first three months of 2021 collected by the crime analyst Jeff Asher indicates murders are up 18% over the same period in 2020.

The continued increase comes after a year in which major U.S. cities experienced a 33% rise in homicides, and 63 of the 66 largest police jurisdictions saw an increase in at least one category of violent crime, according to a report from the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

In this instance, Axios is right on the money.

Murder rates were way, way up all over the nation last year, and this year murder rates are shooting even higher.

It is also true that we tend to see a spike in violence over the summer, and one expert that was interviewed by Axios is warning that this upcoming summer will be “abnormally violent”…

“Summer 2021 is going to be abnormally violent,” John Roman, a senior fellow at the economics, justice and society group at NORC at the University of Chicago, wrote this year. “It is the new normal.”

There is that word “violent” again.

It is almost as if they are trying to mentally condition us for something.

Once you are alert to it, you will start noticing the corporate media using it constantly.

And actually this is one point in which I am in full agreement with the corporate media. There will be tremendous violence during the summer of 2021, and certain decisions that our political leaders are now making will contribute to that violence.

For example, it was just announced that 76,000 inmates could soon be permanently released in California, and we are being told that 63,000 of those inmates have actually been “convicted of violent crimes”…

California is set to release at least 63,000 inmates convicted of violent crimes in an effort to create “safer prisons.”

Yes, the prisons will most definitely be safer if all of those criminals are released.

But the mean streets of California will become even more dangerous.

I have no idea why California Governor Gavin Newsom would do such a thing. Releasing tens of thousands of violent criminals just in time for the summer is incredibly foolish, and he is being strongly criticized by Republicans for choosing to do this…- READ MORE

