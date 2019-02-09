Are The Patriots Tied To White Supremacy?

Do students at American University think the New England Patriots are a favorite team for white supremacists? The three guys we interviewed said no, but the five girls we spoke with were not fans of Tom Brady or the team.

One girl claimed they’re the “whitest team in the league.” Another said when asked if there was a direct tie to white supremacy, “I guess with the extent of my knowledge is like I guess with a team like the Patriots it would make sense, also it being New England.” Others were quick to point out that owner, coach and quarterback’s close friendship with President Donald Trump as reasons for why they found it a humorous assumption.

